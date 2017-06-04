EFCC Absolves Staff from Ownership of N10.6bn Landed Property

MUYIWA OYINLOLA, Abuja



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegation that one of its top officials owns landed property and houses valued at over N10.6 billion, describing it as deliberate falsehood and campaign of calumny.

This commission declared that the allegation was a mere fabrication to defame one of its most enterprising investigator, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Madaki.

A suspect still in custody of the EFCC custody had alleged that Madaki is the owner of 474 hectares of land in Keffi, Nasarawa State, worth N10 billion; a house in Wuse 2 and another one for a girlfriend at Wuse Zone (both in Abuja), valued at N450m and N200m, respectively.

However Spokesperson the anti-graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren cleared Madaki of any inappropriate property acquisition, declaring that he legitimately acquired his landed property in remote parts of Keffi and that what he paid for the land was no where near the amount bandied by his accuser.

“For those who don’t know, Madaki is a native of Keffi and his family has land assets. Part of the land he is alleged to have acquired belongs to the family. The ones that are not owned by the family, he legitimately acquired with evidence.”

“What he paid to acquire the land he has in remote parts of Keffi are not anywhere near the figures being bandied by his detractors. Even if you put the whole of Keffi up for sale, it is unlikely to fetch N10 billion. There is evidence that the campaign of calumny is being bankrolled by a suspect who believes that Madaki instigated his investigation by the Commission”, Uwujaren said.

Uwujaren also absolved of buying houses in Wuse, Abuja, either for himself or for any girlfriend, as EFCC challenged his accuser to provide any evidence to the contrary.

“The allegation that he owns two houses in Wuse is ridiculous. Where are the houses located and when were they bought? From whom did he buy the houses? Who is the girlfriend that got a N200m house from him? These are questions that any serious journalist should investigate. But I can tell you, for free, that there is nothing [to the allegations]”, Uwujaren added.

The post EFCC Absolves Staff from Ownership of N10.6bn Landed Property appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

