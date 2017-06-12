Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC : Agency debunks reports that it molested Sun Newspapers’ staff – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

EFCC : Agency debunks reports that it molested Sun Newspapers' staff
Pulse Nigeria
The newspaper had earlier alleged that heavily armed EFCC operatives invaded its Lagos office on Monday morning. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu play. EFCC Acting …
The end of Buhari's government is near – Fani-KayodeNAIJ.COM
EFCC Raided our Office, Subjected us to Crude Intimidation, Psychological and Emotional Trauma – The Sun StaffBellaNaija
EFCC debunks molestation of The Sun's staffP.M. News
Daily Trust –Vanguard –Nigeria Today –Daily Post Nigeria
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.