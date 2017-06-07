EFCC arraigns 3 ‘ghost workers’ for N9.7m fraud
EFCC operativesThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 arraigned the trio of Onukaogu Onyinyechi Esther, Ebenuwa Chinazo Jennifer and Onukaogu Joshua before Justice A. S. Adepoju of the FCT High court sitting in Wuse, Abuja, on a 13-count charge of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
