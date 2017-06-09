EFCC arrests 3 Internet fraudsters for defrauding Nigerians of N120m

A 59 year-old man identified as Osemwingie Ede Joseph have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) along with Idede Stanley, 20, and Oseyomwanbor Marvelous, 19, for offences bordering on stealing and obtaining money under false pretence running to the tune of over N120 million. They were arrested following a petition …

The post EFCC arrests 3 Internet fraudsters for defrauding Nigerians of N120m appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

