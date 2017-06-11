EFCC arrests Niger PDP chairman, Tanko Beji – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
EFCC arrests Niger PDP chairman, Tanko Beji
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Niger State, Alhaji Tanko Beji, has been arrested by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Tanko Beji was reportedly invited to the Abuja office of the EFCC on Thursday, for …
EFCC detains Niger PDP chairman
