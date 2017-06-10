EFCC arrests PDP chairman in Niger state

The Niger State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Tanko Beji, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Beji was reportedly invited to EFCC’s office Abuja on Thursday, where he was detained after undergoing interrogation. It could not be confirmed why the PDP boss was detained, but […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

