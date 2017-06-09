EFCC blocks Leo Ogor’s N116m contracts exposed by Jibrin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a court order ​from Justice Binta Nyako​ of the​ Federal High Court ​​to block​ N116million belonging to the House of Representatives Minority Leader, Leo Ogor. The money is contained in the accounts of five of the six companies owned by Ogor with which he secured contracts […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

