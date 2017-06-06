EFCC : Court orders agency to deposit N12.5m judgement fine over Nyako’s detention – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
EFCC : Court orders agency to deposit N12.5m judgement fine over Nyako's detention
Pulse Nigeria
Justice Gabriel Kolawale said that the fine should be deposited with the Chief Registrar of the court. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu play. Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu.
Court orders EFCC to deposit N12.5m fine over Nyako's detention
Nyako: Court orders EFCC to pay N12.5m fine over illegal detention
Nyako: Judge orders EFCC to deposit N12.5m judgment debt in court
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!