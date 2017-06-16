EFCC Disowns Anti-Corruption Lawyer Rotimi Jacobs, Denies Prosecuting Saraki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that it was not prosecuting the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in the just concluded false declaration of assets case.

In one of its series of tweets on its verified twitter handle @officialEFCC on Thursday, the anti-graft agency made it clear to Nigerians that it was not the prosecutor at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) trial.

For our friends that do not know, the #EFCC was NOT prosecuting the Senate President. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 15, 2017

In the same vein, the EFCC also disowned counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, saying that he is an independent anti-corruption lawyer to the state and could be counsel to any organisation.

The learned silk is an independent lawyer for the state. He could also be counsel to ICPC, NIA or DSS. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 15, 2017

During the two years trial of Saraki, Rotimi Jacobs was always referred to as counsel to the EFCC, but the EFCC clarifies that he is not attached to the commission.

It would be recalled, the senate president was on Wednesday, discharged and acquitted of all 18 count charges bothering on declaration of assets brought against him in the CCT.

The post EFCC Disowns Anti-Corruption Lawyer Rotimi Jacobs, Denies Prosecuting Saraki appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

