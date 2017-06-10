EFCC files charges against recalled Justices Nganjiwa, Yunusa

Barely 72 hours after their recall, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed charges against Justices Yunusa Mohammed Nasir and Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court.

While Nasir will face three charges, Nganjiwa has 14 counts against him.

The anti-graft commission has, however, listed 33 witnesses against the two judges who will face trial at the High Court of Lagos State

The witnesses against the judges include MTN, two banks and 30 others.

Justice Nasir is expected to face a three-count charge for allegedly “attempting to pervert the course of justice contrary to Section 97(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos No11.”

He is also to be tried for “corruption by Public Official contrary to section 63(1)(b)(ii) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.”

The charge sheet reads: “Yunusa Mohammed Nasir between February and September, 2015 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being a public official to wit: a Judge of the Federal High Court attempted to pervert the course of justice by engaging in constant private and confidential telephone communications with Rickey Tarfa SAN, counsel to the applicants in: (1) Suit No. FHC/L/CS/714/2015 between Mr. Adewale Adeniyi v EFCC & 2 Others, (ii) Suit No. FHC/L/CS/7 15/20 1 5 between Rena Prestige Industries Ltd & Anor. ‘7 EFCC & 2 Others, (iii) Suit No. FHC/ L/ C S/ 7 1 6 / 2 0 1 5 between Hair Prestige Manufacturing Nigeria Ltd & 3 Others v EFCC & 2 Others during the period you presided over the said suits as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.”

“Yunusa Mohammed Nasir on or about the 14th May, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being a public official to wit: a Judge of the Federal High Court agreed to receive the sum of N1,500,000 (One million, five hundred thousand naira) paid into your UBA Plc Account No. 1005055617 by Esther Agbo, staff of the firm of Rickey Tarfa & Co. in order to afterwards give decisions in favour of the chambers of Rickey Tarfa & Co. in cases handled by the said chambers before you as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

“Yunusa Mohammed Nasir between March and September, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being a public official to wit: a Judge of Federal High Court agreed to receive financial benefit from Joseph Nwohike SAN in other to afterwards give decisions in favour of Joseph Nwobike SAN in cases handledby the said lawyer before you as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

“Yunusa Mohammed Nasir on or about the 18th March, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being a public official to wit: a Judge of Federal High Court received the sum of N750, 000 (Seven hundred and fifty thousand Naira) from Joseph Nwobike SAN into your UBA Plc account No. 1005055617 in order to afterwards give decisions in favour of Joseph Nwobike SAN in cases handled by the said lawyer before you as a Judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.”

On his part, Justice Nganjiwa is charged for unlawful enrichment by public official contrary to section 82 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No.11, 2011 .

He is also being prosecuted for “making false information to an officer of the Financial Crimes Commission contrary to section Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.

The charge sheet reads: “That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa between the 18th day of January and the 16th day of December, 2013 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with an aggregate sum of $144,000.00 (One Hundred and Forty Four Thousand United State Dollars) through your account No. 328/446178/2/1/0 domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa between the 6th day of January, 201 4 and the 17th day of November,201 4 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with an aggregate sum of $102,000.00 (One Hundred and Two Thousand United State Dollars) through your account No. 328/446178/2/1/0 domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on or about the 27th day of March,201 5 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the sum of $ 10,000.00 (Ten Thousand United State Dollars) through your account No. 328/4461 78/2/1 /0 domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc so as to have a significant Increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on or about the 30th day of April, 201 5 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the sum of $ 4,000.00 (Ten Thousand United State Dollars) through your account No. 328/4461 78/2/1 /0 domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on the 10th day of April,201 4 and 16th September, 14 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the total (Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. No 00009171331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on or about the 28th day September, 14 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the sum of N300, 000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on or about the 8th day of November, 2013 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the total sum of N5. 000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income. “That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on the 27th day of November, 201 5 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on the 8th day of February,201 6 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

”Unlawful enrichment by public official contrary to section 82 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No.1 1, 2011

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on or about the 30th day of October,2015 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the total sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971 331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on or about the 8th day of November,201 3 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the total sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That on or about the 8th day of April,201 3 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the total sum of N 100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971 331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa between 17th day of April and 24th day of June, 2013 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being a Judge of the Federal High Court enriched yourself with the total sum of N500,000.OO (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) through your corporate account, Awa-Ajia Nig. Ltd No. 0000971 331 domiciled in Access Bank Plc so as to have a significant increase in your assets that you cannot reasonably explain the increase in relation to your lawful income.

“That you Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa on or about the 17th day of October, 201 6 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, knowingly made a false statement to Orji Chukwuma and Tukur Abdullahi, officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in the course of the exercise of their duty, wherein you stated as follows “the company then before my appointment really was doing any work assigned or given to it. But this account was not operational from the time I was appointed.”

