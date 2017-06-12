Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC invades Sun Newspapers, management reacts

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the wee hours of Monday invaded the headquarters of The Sun newspapers. The operatives disrupted the corculation of the day’s edition of the newspaper. According to the management of the newspaper, the EFCC operatives intimidated staff of the company who were within the premises. It […]

EFCC invades Sun Newspapers, management reacts

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.