Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC Raided our Office, Subjected us to Crude Intimidation, Psychological and Emotional Trauma – The Sun Staff

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sun Publishing Limited owned by the former governor Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu was raided today by the Economic and Crimes Commission (EFCC). The media firm said the raid lasted for about an hour and the staff were subjected to psychological and emotional trauma, punch reports. The Sun has been subjected to a forfeiture […]

The post EFCC Raided our Office, Subjected us to Crude Intimidation, Psychological and Emotional Trauma – The Sun Staff appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.