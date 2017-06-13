EFCC revisits 2016 budget padding allegations

The last is yet to be heard on the allegation of budget padding which is currently being investigated by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Projects worth about N284 billion was alleged to have been inserted into the 2016 budget by the four principal officers and some other lawmakers.

The Commission had in a letter of invitation dated 9th June, 2017 addressed to Abdulmumin Jibril, former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations who was suspended by the House for 181 legislative days, to give helpful information on the allegations.

Michael Wetkas, Acting Head, Extractive Industry Fraud Section in the letter said: “The commission has commenced investigation into the petition of corrupt practices and abuse of office reported on 1st August, 2016 by Hammart & Co (Tafida Chamber) on your behalf, against Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Hon. Yusuf Lasun, Hon. Ado Degiwa, Hon. Leonard Okuweh Ogor and others.

“In furtherance of the investigation and due to unfolding findings, it has become imperative to request that you attend another interview with the team through Ibrahim Ahmed on 13th June 2017 at 3rd floor Block A, No 5 Fomelia Street off Ademola Adetokunbo crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja by 1000am to clarify some issues to enable UE conclude investigation,” the EFCC invitation read.

It was however uncertain whether any of the lawmakers named in the budget padding have been interrogated by the Commission.

When contacted by our Legislative Correspondent, Wilson Uwajaren, EFCC spokesman’s phone was switched off and text to inquire about the update on whether the accused four principal officers and other lawmakers have been interrogated, was not responded to, as at the time of filing this report.

While expressing delight over the step taken by the Commission via a statement titled: ‘Budget padding: EFCC invitation, a glimpse of hope,’ Jibrin said: “Today, I received invitation from the EFCC for another interview to clarify some issues to enable the commission conclude investigation on my petition against some principal officers of the House on 2016 budget fraud, corruption and abuse of office.

“This is a welcome development as it is coming at a time that many Nigerians have lost hope that the outcome of my petition will not see the light of the day. I have severally maintained that I have full confidence in the EFCC under the Chairmanship of Ibrahim Magu. I am also aware that the EFCC have been investigation the petition I submitted and far reaching discoveries were made.

“It is also noteworthy that this invitation is coming at a time that some revelations were made last week with details of how the minority leader of the house Leo Ogor used his company where he is the signatory to the accounts to execute constituency projects contracts completely against the laws of our land. It is however worrisome that in his response, Ogor admitted the offense and even boosted that there is nothing wrong in what he did as quoted by the nations newspaper.

“Let me state emphatically clear that any Member or Senator who used his company or companies with links to him to execute constituency project contracts, whether such contracts are executed or not has committed an offense. Either way you look at it, he can be prosecuted on charges of corruption or abuse of office.

“The case of Leo Ogor is same or even worst than that of Babachir Lawal yet the entire National Assembly has maintained an embarrassing silence. Is my boss, Senate President and Chairman of National Assembly, Sen Bukola Saraki aware of this?

“In due course I will expose a lot of other issues in the 2017 budget that will shock Nigerians whether the authority decides to act on it or not,” Jibrin said in the statement obtained by BusinessDay.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

The post EFCC revisits 2016 budget padding allegations appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

