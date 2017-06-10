EFCC Seizes N2bn Hotel Allegedly Belonging To Patience Jonathan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized a hotel allegedly belonging to Mrs. Patience Jonathan, the wife of former Nigeria’s President Goodluck Jonathan.

Although the anti-graft agency is yet to evaluate the worth of the hotel, some estate agents within the community disclosed that the property should be worth about N2bn.

The five-storey hotel is located near Setraco Construction Company, beside Mabushi Kado Expressway.

The property, which has not been officially opened, has between 50 to 100 rooms, a gymnasium, a fountain and other amenities.

The Punch reports that when it visited the property on Friday, it observed the red inscription, ‘EFCC Under Investigation’ all over the hotel.

The EFCC seized Mrs. Jonathan’s properties in Karsana, Wasa and Idogwari areas of Abuja and is also on the verge of seizing her properties in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa.

The anti-corruption agency also seized three other properties in Abuja allegedly belonging to Patience.

The former First Lady of Nigeria came under EFCC investigation in May 2016 when the commission arrested a former Special Adviser to the President on Domestic Affairs, Waripamowei Dudafa.

Patience laid claim to about $15m found in bank accounts allegedly belonging to Dudafa’s domestic servants.

She subsequently sued Skye Bank Plc and the EFCC. The commission then went ahead to freeze her personal account with a balance of $5m.

The post EFCC Seizes N2bn Hotel Allegedly Belonging To Patience Jonathan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

