EFCC seizes N3bn hotel allegedly owned by Patience Jonathan [PHOTOS]

Jun 10, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has seized a hotel allegedly belonging to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The five-storey hotel, believed to be worth about N3bn, is located near Setraco Construction Company, beside Mabushi Kado Expressway. The property, which has not been officially opened, has between 50 to 100 rooms, […]

