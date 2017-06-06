EFCC/auditors’ collaboration against bank fraud

In that regard, he stressed the need for the association and the EFCC to constantly compare notes on how to improve their information sharing mechanism. Describing ACAE- BIN as the “third line of defence” in the banking industry, Mr. Adereju pledged the commitment of the association to the fight against bank fraud. On his part, the Head of Governance Crime Unit at the commission, Mohammed Rabo, welcomed the agreement and tasked the association on the key issue of trust, especially relating to information coming from the banks to enable the agency (EFCC) discharge its duties.

There is no doubt that any genuine collaboration between ACAEBIN and EFCC on the fight against corruption will be a step in the right direction. Such partnership with chief audit executives of the banks will help to curtail fraud in the industry. There is also no doubt that some banks are fast becoming conduit pipes for corruption, especially money laundering. As financial intermediaries supplying services in the economy, many banks seem to have abused this role. Some have compromised themselves in the quest for profit-making, at the detriment of the economy.

In some cases, some banks have been found to have compromised their fiduciary roles to their shareholders, owners and customers, in the quest for easy money.

But, as the proverbial “third line of defence” in the banking industry, the bank chief audit executives are in a prime position to prevent and detect fraud in their institutions. Regrettably, the corporate auditing arena has become a particularly fertile ground