EFCC’s 5th witness in Orji Kalu’s trial concludes evidence

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Innocent Anaba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, fifth witness, Toyosi Ekorhi, in the on-going trial of a former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over alleged fraud before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has concluded her evidence.

The case is before Justice Mohammed Idris.

In concluding her evidences at the hearing in the matter,  yesterday, the witness, while being cross-examined by lawyer to Slok Nigeria Ltd, K. C. Nwofo, SAN, said she was not the author of the documents tendered as exhibits by the prosecution.

In her examination-in-chief, Toyosi, who is a compliance officer at First City Monument Bank, FCMB, told the court that the bank forwarded everything concerning the account status of Slok Nigeria Ltd to the EFCC in response to an enquiry over same from the anti-graft agency, about two months ago.

The witness added that the documents were retrieved from the archives of the defunct Inland Bank Plc., but she had no knowledge of its contents because she never worked at Inland Bank.

