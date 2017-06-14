Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Efe Reunites With BBNaija Ex Housemates, Bally And Bisola In Abuja (Photo)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s latest sub celeb, Efe has hooked up with his pals in the famous Big Brother Nigeria house. Efe met Bisola and Bally in Abuja during one of his media tours, Bisola is in the state shooting her first movie while Bally has been visiting IDP’s dropping gifts in his wake. The trio looked good …

The post Efe Reunites With BBNaija Ex Housemates, Bally And Bisola In Abuja (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.