Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Effective communication critical in confidence-building in electoral process – UNDP

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said effective communication was critical in building stakeholders’ confidence in the electoral process. Ms Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Country Director, Nigeria, stated this at ongoing workshop to Review of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Communication Policy, on Monday in Kaduna. Mashologu, who was represented by Dr Kehinde Bolaji, Team Leader,…

The post Effective communication critical in confidence-building in electoral process – UNDP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.