Effective communication critical in confidence-building in electoral process – UNDP
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said effective communication was critical in building stakeholders’ confidence in the electoral process. Ms Mandisa Mashologu, UNDP Country Director, Nigeria, stated this at ongoing workshop to Review of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Communication Policy, on Monday in Kaduna. Mashologu, who was represented by Dr Kehinde Bolaji, Team Leader,…
The post Effective communication critical in confidence-building in electoral process – UNDP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!