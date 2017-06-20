Pages Navigation Menu

Effective utilisation of science will end youth’s illegal immigration – Onu

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbonnaya has expressed optimism that as Africa begins to effectively explore and utilise science and technology, she will be able to erase the shame of the youths embarking on illegal migration, with catastrophic effects of sufferings and eventually avoidable deaths. This was contained in a press statement signed and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

