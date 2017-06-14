100 migrants rescued from desert in Niger – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in World


100 migrants rescued from desert in Niger
Around 100 Libya-bound migrants, including women, have been rescued from the Sahara desert in Niger after being abandoned by their smugglers, a security source told AFP. The migrants are believed to have been hoping to travel on to Europe and were …
Danger, extortion, suffering on migrant route to EuropeMalay Mail Online
Niger authorities rescue 92 migrants abandoned in SaharaReuters
Efforts to Rescue Migrants Caused Deadly, Unexpected ConsequencesNew York Times
teleSUR English –Pulse Nigeria –Arab News –News24
