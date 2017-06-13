EFG Hermes eyes Nigeria, Kenya brokerage licence – The Express Tribune
The Express Tribune
EFG Hermes eyes Nigeria, Kenya brokerage licence
DUBAI: Egypt's EFG Hermes wants to enter Nigeria through an acquisition and expects to get regulatory approval to start a brokerage business in Kenya this year as part of a big push into frontier markets, a senior executive told Reuters Monday.
