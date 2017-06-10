Eguavoen resigns as Sunshine coach

Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Super Eagle Coach and recently hired technical adviser of the Sunshine Stars FC, Austin Eguavoen has resigned barely six weeks after he was engaged by the Ondo state government.

Consequently, the Sunshine Stars FC Management has appointed Akin Olowookere as the Interim Head Coach.

The management of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) said Eguavoen left his post “due to frustrating performance of Nigerian referees.

It’s secretary, Mike Adeyeye confirmed the reason Eguavoen threw in the towel after promising to do “his best to move up the club from its present position in the league.

Eguavoen during his unveiling in April this year in Akure that “We have been saddled with huge responsibility, this is a huge task, I walked out on clubs that don’t do what they are supposed to do but I won’t walk out our relationship with Sunshine Stars .

