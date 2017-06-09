Eguavoen walks away from Sunshine Stars, cites referees attitude

Akure – Following a string of poor performances, Augustin Eguavoen, the Coach of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, has unceremoniously quit his job in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sunshine played five games with the former Nigerian Coach in charge, winning two and losing three.

They beat Rangers International of Enugu 2-0, lost 0-1 to Lobi Stars of Makurdi, defeated Enyimba International of Aba 1-0, and also lost 0-1 to 3SC of Ibadan and 1-2 to Plateau United of Jos

The management of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) confirmed on Friday in Akure that the Technical Adviser, who joined the club in April had left his post due to what he called “frustrating performance of Nigerian referees’’.

Mike Adeyeye, Secretary to the Committee for repositioning ODSFA, made the disclosure in an interview in Akure.

Adeyeye said the management never had any problem with the coach but that he decided to walk away from the team and Nigerian football in general due to “bad attitude and poor performance’’ of referees in the competition.

He noted that the coach had improved the performance of players and the team in general, but left because of the system of refereeing matches that always favoured some teams that “belonged’’.

“He left because of Nigerian referees, he never complained about us, I sympathise with him, and he has left Sunshine and Nigerian Football for good.

“I don’t see Nigerian football improve in the next 10 years if it continues to be like this, they are stage managing everything in Abuja,’’ he said.

However, asked whether any form complaint had been lodged with the League Management Company (LMC), Adeyeye told NAN that it would be futile to waste N250, 000 to do so.

“Look at the good goal that was disqualified in Ibadan, it is be frustrating,’’ he said.

Sunshine Stars currently occupies the 17th position on the NPFL table, with goal difference separating them from the relegation zone.

The post Eguavoen walks away from Sunshine Stars, cites referees attitude appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

