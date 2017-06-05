Egypt cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar, following Saudi, Bahrain

Cairo, Egypt | AFP | Egypt on Monday announced it was cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting “terrorism”, as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates adopted similar measures.

Egypt “has decided to sever its diplomatic relations with the state of Qatar,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that also announced the closure of ports and airports to Qatari vessels and planes.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Monday called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences after several nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences,” he said in Sydney.

“If there’s any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) remain united.”

The post Egypt cuts diplomatic ties with Qatar, following Saudi, Bahrain appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

