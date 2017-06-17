Pages Navigation Menu

Egyptian court recommends death penalty for 31 in prosecutor’s assassination

A Cairo criminal court on Saturday recommended the death penalty for 31 people convicted of involvement in the 2015 assassination of Egypt’s top prosecutor. The court set a verdict session for July 22, after referring its recommendation to the country’s top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding legally required opinion. Public Prosecutor Hisham…

