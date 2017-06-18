LAKE Rice back in market ahead of Eid-el-fitr – Vanguard
LAKE Rice back in market ahead of Eid-el-fitr
The Lagos State Government(LASG) said it would resume the sales of LAKE Rice at approved retail outlets across the state from Monday, June 19, ahead of the Eid-el-fitr. Lake rice. The state's Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Oluwatoyin Suarau, said …
Business Lagos Gov't Resumes Sale Of Lake Rice At N12,000 Per 50kg Bag
