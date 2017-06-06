Eight ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other commodities – The Nation Newspaper
|
|
Eight ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other commodities
Eight ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday. The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN …
