I’ll defeat President Buhari in 2019 Presidential Elections – Gov. Fayose – Information Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Friday he would defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election. The governor, who spoke at a meeting with political office holders at the Government's House, Ado Ekiti, claimed he has …
