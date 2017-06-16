Ekiti 2018: Neither Oni, nor Fayemi can win in 2018, Fayose boasts

…to inaugurate Oshoko institute of politics

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday boasted that neither of the two ex-governors Segun Oni, nor Kayode Fayemi would win if they contest the forthcoming 2018 gubernatorial poll in the state. He said that neither of the two ex-governors has performed to such an admirable level that Ekiti people would give them a second chance like he was given.

Ex-governor Oni had on Wednesday met with leaders of the APC ‎in the state and declared his intention to formally enter the gubernatorial race next month.

Aparently reacting to the development, Fayose said: “Just because Ayo Fayose has won a second term to become governor of Ekiti, some people also think they can come back now, but I want to tell them that it is not possible.

I am the man whole-heartedly loved by Ekiti people because many of the developmental projects that has brought great infrastructural and developmental advancement to Ekiti. If you go around Ekiti, you will see my handiwork dotting every nook and cranny of the state. This is why I am the man who every Ekiti people will follow in 2018.”

Governor Fayose who hinted that a public rally to celebrate three years of his election in June 21, 2014, would be held next Wednesday, June 21, and would include a procession of all political appointees and supporters of his government to : “act as a show of force to intimidate his opponents’ , said he is also inaugurating an insitute of Oshoko politics to train his party members who would rally and sensitize Ekiti people on the need to continue his legacy by voting a candidate of his choice.

Speaking about the insitutute for politics which he named after his political alias name, Oshoko.

The institute is to sustain our ideology. To work in the interest of the common man. They are to know what to do in election day. How to win election before the D day by being part of the people. It is an institution where you would be trained to be a leader that is washing the feet of others.

They will be learning the Oshoko (Fayose’s alias name) way, learning what Oshoko represent. And from here everyone of them would go back to their grassroots to lead their polling booths.

Already, we have 20 of our people in each of the polling booths now, but we are not satisfied with the 20, we want our people to go back and increase the number to a minimum of 50 per polling booth. When you aggregate 50 times 195, that gives you about 100000 and it is easy.

The era of using money to lure people is gone. Now, everyone must stay in their polling booth during the election. We are inaugurating this office on Wednesday when we will be celebrating three years of my election in 2014. You would recall that APC said that election was militarised but this time they own the army, INEC police and all that. When we disgrace them again with votes, the whole world will know the difference.

We will sensitize the whole world. Observers would be here and the world win know who is on ground. I am fully prepared for this election. And very confident that we will win.

Let me tell you expressly, if money bags politics has worked in other states, it cannot work here. I am an authority here. Before the 2018 elections, you will see the difference between us and the opposition. You can measure a man by his body language and his environment.

I am the father of their fathers and the husband of their mothers’ husbands in this game. They know me. Some of them who are former governors and are trying to come back because Fayose has come back. There is no harm in trying but they will all fai,” he said.

The post Ekiti 2018: Neither Oni, nor Fayemi can win in 2018, Fayose boasts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

