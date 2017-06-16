Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti 2018: Oni, Fayemi cannot win in 2018 – Fayose boasts

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose yesterday boasted that neither of the two ex-governors, Segun Oni, nor Kayode Fayemi would win if they contest the forthcoming 2018 gubernatorial poll in the state. He said that neither of the tow ex-governors performed to such an admirable level that Ekiti people would give them a second chance […]

Ekiti 2018: Oni, Fayemi cannot win in 2018 – Fayose boasts

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.