Ekiti got N8.8bn Paris Club refund first tranche – PDP

Ado-ekiti—The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has dismissed claim by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state that N9.5 billion was received by the state as first tranche of the Paris Club refund, saying that “Ekiti State and the 16 Local Councils received N8.8 billion out of which the State got N5.4 Billion and the Local Councils got N3.4 billion and no kobo has been received as second tranche of the refund by any State in the country.”

In a statement yesterday, by State publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the party said Nigerians were aware of the fact that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) hired a team of consultants to help secure the repayment of the over-deducted funds from the Federal Government when the FG was dragging its feet on the issue.

“It is even an irony that states and local councils in Nigeria are being treated like beggars on the refund of money belonging to them that was illegally deducted by the federal government. It is sad that instead of the federal government refunding the money it illegally deducted with apology to the States and Local Councils, it is the one giving terms,” the PDP said.

The party said it was funny that the same APC that ran the State aground, plunging the State into the debt that has caused financial embarrassment to the State during its four years rule is the one trying to get back to the minds of Ekiti people through false information.

“Everyone in Nigeria would also recollect that the consultants collected a certain percentage of the funds released to the 36 States of the federation and the FCT as consultancy fees and the issue of consultancy fees became a national issue as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigated the matter for several months,” the party said.

