Ekiti mosque attack: NACOMYO drags monarch, alleged ‘masquerades’ to court

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Incorporated Trustees of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations has sued masqueraders that allegedly attacked Ansarudeen Central Mosque, Ikun Ekiti, on May 30 and injured worshippers there. The attack took place at sunset around 7pm when the Muslims had gathered in the mosque to observe the Maghrib prayer after breaking their Ramadan fast. It […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

