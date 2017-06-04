Ekiti Muslims hold special prayers for Buhari, late Bawa

Muslims in Ekiti State at the weekend prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari over his ill-health, calling on Allah to restore his well-being. Prayers were also offered for the late Col. Inua Bawa in the State, who died on May 26 in Jos after a brief illness. Col Bawa was the military administrator in charge of […]

