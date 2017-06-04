Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti Muslims hold special prayers for Buhari, late Bawa

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Muslims in Ekiti State at the weekend prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari over his ill-health, calling on Allah to restore his well-being. Prayers were also offered for the late Col. Inua Bawa in the State, who died on May 26 in Jos after a brief illness. Col Bawa was the military administrator in charge of […]

Ekiti Muslims hold special prayers for Buhari, late Bawa

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.