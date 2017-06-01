Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekiti State, Afenifere group blasts Governor Fayose for his attack on President Buhari

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere in Ekiti state, has asked the state governor, Ayo Fayose, to desist from his continuous attack on President Buhari and face governance in his state. The Ekiti governor is a chieftain of PDP,and he  has been very critical of the Buhari-led administration. Few days ago, he called for the resignation of …

The post Ekiti State, Afenifere group blasts Governor Fayose for his attack on President Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.