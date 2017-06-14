Ekpo Nta: ICPC blames weak institutions for graft in public offices

The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta, yesterday blamed the massive corruption in the public sector on lack of efficient system, stressing that the society should equally hold accountable individuals and institutions that aid and abet fraud.

Nta, who was speaking at a function for the training of state government officials on fraud and corruption prevention, noted that if the system were efficient, the level of corruption in public institutions would have been minimal.

He blamed the society for always focusing on the amount recovered without emphasis on how the money left the system.For effective handling of their duties, the ICPC boss noted that four staff of the commission joined nine officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and 11 others from the police Force to attend a capacity building workshop in Italy on fraud and corruption prevention.

The Auditor General of the Federation, Anthony Mkpe Ayine, cautioned Nigerians on corruption, saying no meaningful development can be attained in the country where embezzlement and the likes have been endemic and accepted as a culture.

