Ekweremadu commissions Rep’s projects in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, weekend, commissioned four water projects executed by chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, Rep Toby Okechukwu.

Okechukwu who represents Awgu/Aninri/Oji River Federal constituency had attracted the borehole projects to Agbaogugu community in Awgu federal constituency, following complaints of water scarity.

Commissioning the projects, Ekweremadu noted that the job of a lawmaker was not only to make laws but also to lobby and attract projects to his consitituency.

He said the inauguration of the project was an indication of working partnership between the electorate and their representatives.

On his part, Okechukwu described Ekweremadu as a pathfinder whose exceptional representation had brought joy and infrastructural development to his people.

The post Ekweremadu commissions Rep’s projects in Enugu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

