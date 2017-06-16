El-Zakzaky: Court adjourns till June 30

A Federal High Court in Kaduna has adjourned the case between the leader of Shiites Movement, Ibrahim El-zakzaky and the Federal Government till June 30, 2017. Mr. Femi Falana filed the suit, which has the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and two others as defendants, on April 7, 2017.

Adjourning the case at the instance of both parties, Justice Saleh Musa Shuaibu said the representative of the chief of army staff, Hussien Oyebanji, showed ignorance in the case he came to defend in the court.

He ordered Buratai’s counsel to appear in person at the next adjourned date. Falana cautioned that the case should not be delayed to warrant transferring it outside the state where the unlawful incident occurred.

According to him: “We cannot challenge a violation of human right that occurred in a particular state outside that location. The destruction happened in Kaduna State and the matter must be determined where the human right violation took place.”

Falana added that since the Federal Government had pledged to operate within the confines of the rule of law, it must obey the order of a competent court. He said by the virtue of Section 387 of the Constitution, all authorities and persons are bound to obey court judgment.

