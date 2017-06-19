El-Zakzaky: IMN fires back at Lai Mohammed

The Islamic Movement In Nigeria, has described the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, as a liar over his recent claim that its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, was in ‎‘protective custody’ due to the inability of the federal government to build a house for him. According to the Minister, who spoke on Channels TV, the court ruled […]

El-Zakzaky: IMN fires back at Lai Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

