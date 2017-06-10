El-Zakzaky’s detention: US Senators protest sale of fighter jets to Nigeria

Two US senators, Cory Booker and Rand Paul, have protested the proposed sale of fighter jets to Nigeria to support the fight against insurgency in the country. Their protest was registered in a letter written to the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson urging him not to process the sale of fighter jets due to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

