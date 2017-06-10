Election aftermath: UK economy closely watched by rating agencies for potential downgrade

International Business Times UK

S&P, Fitch, and Moody's are monitoring developments in the UK economy after the destabilising election. By Pramod Sharma. June 10, 2017 09:33 BST. UK umbrella in Canary Wharf S&P, Fitch, and Moody's maintain a negative outlook on their sovereign …



and more »