ELECTION: I will rid Anambra of poverty – Don Okonkwo, APC aspirant

By Chris Onuoha

APC governorship aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Dr. Prince Donatus Okonkwo, says he would declare emergency against poverty if elected into office come November 18, 2017.

Okonkwo spoke in Awka while declaring his interest in the election, saying he joined the race for the Government House, Awka because he realized there’s need for the people of Anambra to do things differently in order to get the results they deserve.

He said: “My ambition is premised on a strong desire to solve problems and thereby make a difference and represent real change for my people.

“Much as the burden and problems of Ndi- Anambra will be bestows on my shoulders as the next Governor from 2017 to 2021, God willing, my administration will leave no stone unturned to effect changes in critical areas like agriculture, infrastructural development, security, employment, zero tolerance for corruption, human capacity development, commerce and industrialisation among others.”

The post ELECTION: I will rid Anambra of poverty – Don Okonkwo, APC aspirant appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

