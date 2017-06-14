Election: Nigeria Was Heading Towards Another Civil War In 2015, Says Amaechi

The Minister of Transport and former Rivers State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday said that only a few Nigerians were aware that the nation was heading towards another civil war in 2015 had the election results of that year been tampered with.

The minister made this known while speaking at the maiden edition of the CKN News annual lecture, held at the Renaissance Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

He also expressed grave concern about the degree of abuse on the social media, adding that if care was not taken, the abuse on the social media could destroy the country.

Speaking on the topic: “The Role of The Social Media in the Socio-economic and Political Development of Nigeria”, Amaechi, who noted that whilst the social media was generating huge funds on the one hand, it was also creating crimes on the other hand.

He further cited the instance of the recently apprehended kidnap kingpin, Chukwudidumeme Onuamadike, known as Evans, who claimed to have garnered information on his victims from the social media.

Amaechi explained that the removal of former President Goodluck Jonathan posed a bigger threat to the nation than the current agitation for Biafra, dismissing the possibility of a breakup in the country.

“The removal of President Jonathan was a bigger threat than Biafra. Nigeria was inching towards the civil war. So, forget the talk about secession; Nigeria cannot breakup,” he said

The minister further said that the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign organisation used the social media effectively to expose some of the undercurrents as well as tame the possible outbreak of a civil war.

Amaechi, who noted that the social media had created jobs for more unemployable people than their employable counterparts, maintained that government was angry with the social media operators but also happy because they had been creating jobs.

The post Election: Nigeria Was Heading Towards Another Civil War In 2015, Says Amaechi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

