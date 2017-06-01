Election Tribunal: CSNAC Petitions EFCC, Demands Investigation Into Dino Melaye’s Alleged Bribery Of Judge – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Election Tribunal: CSNAC Petitions EFCC, Demands Investigation Into Dino Melaye's Alleged Bribery Of Judge
SaharaReporters.com
According to CSNAC in a petition signed by its chairman, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, the coalition urged the anti-graft commission to urgently commence a high-powered investigation by a team of forensic experts and investigators into these allegations to …
TBoss speaks on relationship with Sen Dino Melaye
Nigeria: Dino Melaye Reacts to Bribery Scandal
Jonathan govt was greedocracy, today, we have criminocracy – Melaye
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!