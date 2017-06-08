Pages Navigation Menu

Elections are a numbers game, not about coalitions – The Herald

Posted on Jun 8, 2017


The Herald

Elections are a numbers game, not about coalitions
The Herald
With presumably a year and a few months away from the next general election in Zimbabwe, a harmonised election for both the Executive and Parliament, the campaign season has undoubtedly begun. Last week, Zanu-PF held a gigantic rally in Marondera, …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

