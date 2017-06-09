Electricity: BPE to determine listing of DisCos’ shares on NSE — Association – The Eagle Online
|
Electricity: BPE to determine listing of DisCos' shares on NSE — Association
The Eagle Online
The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors says listing shares of Electricity Distribution Companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange will be determined by the Bureau of Public Enterprises. The Chief Executive Officer of ANED, Azu Obiaya, said …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!