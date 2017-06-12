Pipeline vandalism in Nigeria rises by 91% in one month – Naija247news
Pipeline vandalism in Nigeria rises by 91% in one month
Naija247news
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Saturday, stated that cases of pipeline vandalism worsened in March 2017, rising by 91 per cent from 49 cases in February to 94 in March. The NNPC in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group …
