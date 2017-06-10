Economic sabotage: How Nigeria lost 1.492bn barrels of crude oil in four years – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Economic sabotage: How Nigeria lost 1.492bn barrels of crude oil in four years
Vanguard
It has been a swath of revelations, since the House of Representatives' adhoc committee on the alleged $17billion undeclared crude oil and gas revenue started the second phase of its investigative hearing to unravel how Nigeria's crude oil was stolen …
Electricity generation to increase soon – NNPC
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!