Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Electronic device ban on flights can lead to $1.4bn productivity loss – IATA

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The International Air Transport Association (IATA)  says expanding the cabin ban on the carriage of large Portable Electronic Devices (PEDs) to Europe-to-US flights can lead to 1.4 billion dollar loss of productivity. The Director General of the Geneva-based apex aviation body, Mr Alexandre de Juniac, said the ban was one of the key issues to be discussed at IATA’s 73rd Annual General Assembly scheduled for June 4 to June 6 in Cancun, Mexico.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.