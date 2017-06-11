Eleme petrochemicals: Rivers host communities petition Senate, withdraw mandate to firm on shares

By Gabriel Ewepu

HOST communities of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State says Elano Investment Limited no longer holds their mandate.

This was contained in a statement by the National President, Supreme Council of Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide, SCNDYCW, Ekamon Michael.

Quoting a petition to the Senate, Michael explained that during the privatisation of Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, shares were allotted by the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, to the host communities.

According to him, the allotment was done in the spirit of allowing the participation of the host communities in the affairs of companies on their land, particularly with regards to the volatile nature and situation of the Niger Delta. The spokesperson alleged, however, that since the acquisition of the shares, no report had been made to the host communities.

The petition read in part: “That any interest or shares accruable to the host communities should be held back by Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited pending when issues between the host communities and Elano Limited are resolved.

“That any further dealings with Elano Investment Limited in a representative capacity to be regarding the host communities may force us to take legal action against the company”.

